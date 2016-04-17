(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show spokesman was
referring to U.S. financial system, not global financial system)
WASHINGTON, April 15 An agreement with Iran
aimed at preventing it from developing nuclear weapons does not
include giving it access to the U.S. financial system, the
White House said on Friday.
The comment from a White House spokesman at a regular news
briefing followed a request by Iran's central bank governor
earlier on Friday for the United States and European Union to
help Iran gain access to the global financial system.
