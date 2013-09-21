By Matt Spetalnick
| WASHINGTON, Sept 21
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Even as it crafts a response
to overtures from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Obama
administration is working to reassure Israeli officials there
will be no easing of sanctions on Tehran unless it first takes
tangible steps to limit its nuclear program, U.S. and diplomatic
sources said.
Private discussions taking place at various levels both in
Washington and Israel appear intended to calm Israelis' fears
that the United States is moving prematurely toward
rapprochement with Iran at a time when they are already
questioning U.S. resolve to keep open the threat of military
action.
But judging from the latest public comments from senior
Israeli officials, the White House faces an uphill struggle to
overcome those misgivings.
The outreach to close U.S. ally Israel comes as Rouhani, who
has issued a barrage of favorable gestures toward the United
States, prepares to travel to New York for his debut address at
the United Nations on Tuesday and the tantalizing possibility of
meeting President Barack Obama face-to-face.
In public comments, Obama and his aides have been cautious
not to embrace Rouhani without reservations. But they have made
clear that they are ready to test his intentions to seek a
diplomatic solution to Iran's long-running nuclear dispute with
the West.
"We're going to make judgments based on the actions of the
Iranian government, not simply their words," White House deputy
national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters on Friday,
previewing the speech Obama will deliver before the U.N. General
Assembly just hours before Rouhani takes to the world stage.
Rhodes reiterated that Obama, who has exchanged letters with
Rouhani, had no meeting scheduled with his Iranian counterpart,
who has struck a dramatically different tone than his stridently
anti-U.S. predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
But the White House has left open the possibility they could
still meet on the U.N. sidelines, and a U.S. official has
privately acknowledged the administration's desire to engineer a
handshake between the two leaders, which would be the
highest-level U.S.-Iranian contact since the 1979 Islamic
Revolution.
Such a meeting likely would not go down well with Israel,
where some officials have expressed dismay about how Obama's
handling of the Syria crisis might affect the Iranian standoff.
They fear that his failure to follow through with threatened
military strikes in Syria could encourage Iran to press on with
its nuclear work.
The United States and Israel accuse Iran of seeking to
develop a nuclear weapons capability. Iran says its program is
entirely peaceful and for power generation purposes.
The U.S.-Israeli consultations, which were first reported on
the New York Times website late on Friday, are expected to
intensify as both sides lay the groundwork for a Sept. 30 Oval
Office meeting between Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu, a U.S. official said.
OUTREACH BOTH PUBLIC AND PRIVATE
As part of a public outreach parallel to the private
contacts, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, told the
Israeli newspaper Ma'ariv that Washington recognized that a
nuclear-armed Iran would be "much more dangerous" than Syria's
chemical weapons.
Despite that, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval
Steinitz told another Israeli newspaper "there is no more time"
for negotiations between Iran and world powers and warned that
Tehran was on course to develop a nuclear bomb within six
months.
That followed a statement from Netanyahu's office on
Thursday that Rouhani's pledge in a U.S. television interview
that Iran would never develop a nuclear weapon amounted to
"fraudulent words" that should fool no one.
On Friday, Rhodes sought to placate Israeli concerns, saying
there was "not an open-ended window for diplomacy" with Rouhani,
a relative moderate who took office in August.
But Rhodes insisted there was still "time and space" for a
peaceful resolution, possibly a veiled message to Israel against
any kind of go-it-alone military action to target Iran's nuclear
sites as threatened in the past.
In Washington, Michael Oren, Israel's ambassador to the
United States, accused Rouhani of trying to "spin out more time"
to pursue nuclear weapons advances.
Oren echoed White House assertions that it was the threat of
U.S. military action that drove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
to agree to get rid of his chemical weapons stockpile, and
insisted in an interview that "the American military threat to
Iran has to be endowed with that same credibility."
Elliott Abrams, a Middle East adviser under Republican
former President George W. Bush, said Obama had undercut his
leverage with Iran by striking a deal with Russia on Syria's
chemical weapons rather than launching the military strike that
he appeared poised to order in late August.
"What happened with regards to Syria (suggests) that the
Americans don't want any kind of military engagement, so all
options are not on the table with regards to Iran," said Abrams,
now at the Council on Foreign Relations think-tank. "This makes
an Israeli strike more likely. They may think the U.S. is out of
the game."
But some other analysts believe the chances of a unilateral
Israeli strike have diminished significantly, not just because
Rouhani's overtures have raised hopes internationally for a
negotiated end to the impasse. Netanyahu also has little support
from the Israeli public for a go-it-alone approach.