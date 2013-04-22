* Military option a "last resort" - Israel defence minister
By David Alexander and Dan Williams
TEL AVIV, April 22 Israel suggested on Monday it
would be patient before taking any military action against
Iran's nuclear programme, saying during a visit by U.S. Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel there was still time for other options.
With Iran's presidential election approaching in June there
has been a pause in hawkish rhetoric by Israel, which has long
hinted at possible air strikes to deny its arch-foe any means to
make an atomic bomb, while efforts by six world powers to find a
negotiated solution with Tehran have proved fruitless so far.
"We believe that the military option, which is well
discussed, should be the last resort," Israeli Defence Minister
Moshe Yaalon told reporters at a news conference with Hagel.
"And there are other tools to be used and to be exhausted,"
Yaalon said, listing diplomacy, economic sanctions and "moral
support" for domestic opponents of Iran's hardline Islamist
leadership.
Iran has denied seeking nuclear weapons capability, saying
it is enriching uranium only for domestic energy purposes while
calling for the elimination of the Jewish state. Israel is
widely believed to have the Middle East's only nuclear arsenal.
U.S. President Barack Obama has in the past clashed with
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over how urgent the
need may be to consider military action against Iran. Washington
has suggested more time should be given for concerted diplomacy
combined with sanctions pressure to produce a peaceful solution.
But with Obama recently installed in his second term, and
Netanyahu in his third, the allies have publicly closed ranks.
The United States projects more defence aid for Israel after the
current disbursements of some $3 billion a year expire in 2017.
And Hagel unveiled the planned sale to Israel of missiles,
warplane radars, troop transport planes and refuelling jets.
"These decisions underscore that the military-to-military
cooperation between the U.S. and Israel is stronger than ever,
and that defence cooperation will only continue to deepen in the
future," Hagel said.
By contrast, the Bush administration in 2008 declined to
provide Israel with refuelling tankers and missiles that might
be used in a strike on Iran.
MILITARY OPTIONS REMAIN ON TABLE
Before taking the helm at the Pentagon, Hagel had stirred
ire among pro-Israel Americans for remarks including scepticism
about the feasibility and desirability of such military action.
But in Israel, the second foreign country he has visited as
defence secretary after Afghanistan, Hagel hewed to Obama's
line. "All military options and every option must remain on the
table in dealing with Iran," he said.
"I support the president's position on Iran. And it's very
simple and I have stated it here ... Our position is Iran will
not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon - the prevention of
Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. Period."
Iranian media reported on Monday that Iran and officials
from the United Nations nuclear watchdog would hold a new round
of talks on May 21 in Vienna. The International Atomic Energy
Agency wants inspectors to restart a long-stalled investigation
in Iran's suspected atomic bomb research.
From Israel, Hagel travels to Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia
and the United Arab Emirates. The latter two Gulf Arab
countries, which are also wary of Iran's nuclear ambitions,
stand to win a major U.S. arms sale.
After lengthy disagreement, Israeli and U.S. estimates of
when Iran might be able to produce a first nuclear weapon now
largely dovetail to a time frame of about a year.
Hagel also said that non-military pressure on Iran has yet
to be exhausted. "The sanctions on Iran are as potent and deep
and wide a set of international sanctions that we have ever seen
on any country. And those will continue to increase," he said.
"Whether it leads to an outcome that we desire remains to be
seen ... and as I said, the military option is always an
option."
After the news conference, Hagel boarded an Israeli military
helicopter for an aerial tour of the Golan Heights frontier -
Israeli-occupied territory on the edge of Syria's civil war.
