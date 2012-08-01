* Barak says US ties never been better but skeptical on
sanctions
* Israel fears "zone of immunity" when bombs can't penetrate
Iran facilities
* Obama strengthens sanctions, funds "Iron Dome" rocket
shield
By Phil Stewart and Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Aug 1 Israel warned visiting U.S.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on Wednesday that time was
running out for a peaceful settlement to the nuclear dispute
with Iran, saying sanctions and tough talk over possible
military action were failing to sway Tehran.
Speculation is rampant over whether Israel will make a
military strike against Iran to halt a nuclear programme that
the West suspects is aimed at building an atomic bomb but which
Tehran says is entirely peaceful.
Panetta assured Israel the United States would not allow
Iran to develop a nuclear bomb. Setting a tough tone, he
suggested military action was possible after all other options
were exhausted.
"This is not about containment. This is about making very
clear that they are never to be able to get an atomic weapon,"
Panetta said at one point in the day.
"If they make the decision to proceed with a nuclear weapon
... we have options that we are prepared to implement to ensure
that that does not happen," he said separately.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled that
such declarations were of little comfort, noting that Panetta
himself had said a few months ago "that when all else fails,
America will act".
"However forceful our statements, they have not convinced
Iran that we are serious about stopping them," Netanyahu said,
standing next to Panetta.
"Right now the Iranian regime believes that the
international community does not have the will to stop its
nuclear programme. This must change, and it must change quickly
because time to resolve this issue peacefully is running out."
Any conflict could easily draw in the United States, where
debate over Israel and Iran figures in campaigning for the
presidential election in November. Republican candidate Mitt
Romney visited Israel this week.
The Jewish state - which declines to confirm its own
suspected nuclear arsenal - says little time remains before Iran
achieves a "zone of immunity" in which Israeli bombs would be
unable to penetrate deeply buried uranium enrichment facilities.
The United States has more potent weapons that would allow
more time for the sanctions push to work.
DEFENCES BOLSTERED
Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak, speaking at a news
conference with Panetta, said the chances that sanctions would
ultimately force Tehran's hand were extremely low.
"We have clearly something to lose by this stretched time
(during) which sanctions and diplomacy takes place because the
Iranians are moving forward, not just in enrichment," Barak
said, possibly referring to missile development.
Panetta's trip to Israel highlighted the strong security
ties between the two countries, with the two defence chiefs
visiting a U.S.-backed Israeli anti-rocket battery known as
"Iron Dome".
Barak said those relations had never been better despite
Israel's misgivings over the Iran strategy pursued by Washington
and other world powers.
Romney, on a visit to Israel that ended on Monday, said
"any and all measures" must be used to keep Iran from developing
a nuclear weapon.
Even as it strengthens sanctions, Washington is bolstering
Israeli defences.
Obama last week announced he was releasing $70 million in
approved funding for Iron Dome, a protection against Palestinian
rockets that is backed by the powerful U.S. pro-Israel lobby. On
Tuesday, he laid out new U.S. sanctions against foreign banks
that help Iran sell its oil.
Obama received 78 percent of the Jewish vote in the 2008
election but a nationwide Gallup poll in June showed him down to
64 percent backing versus Romney's 29 percent.
The political jousting on the U.S. campaign trail is
mirrored in Israel, where the media have reported misgivings
among the military top brass about going it alone against Iran.
Speculation is rife that Netanyahu wants to take action ahead of
a possible Obama re-election in November.
"The struggle behind the scenes over attacking Iran is
reaching a boiling point," the liberal Israeli daily Haaretz
wrote in a front-page analysis.