Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
Vienna Major issues remain unresolved in the Iran nuclear talks, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday in a comment that appeared designed to play down speculation that an agreement was imminent.
"We have never speculated about the timing of anything during these negotiations, and we're certainly not going to start now - especially given the fact that major issues remain to be resolved in these talks," the senior U.S. State Department official said in an emailed comment.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, editing by Louis Charbonneau)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.