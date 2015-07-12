Vienna, July 12 Major issues remain unresolved
in the Iran nuclear talks, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday
in a comment that appeared designed to play down speculation
that an agreement was imminent.
"We have never speculated about the timing of anything
during these negotiations, and we're certainly not going to
start now - especially given the fact that major issues remain
to be resolved in these talks," the senior U.S. State Department
official said in an emailed comment.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, editing by Louis Charbonneau)