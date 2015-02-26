U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry testifies at a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on review FY2016 funding request and budget justification for the State Department on Capitol Hill in Washington February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Iranian nuclear negotiators in Montreux, Switzerland, next week, a State Department spokeswoman said on Thursday.

During his trip, Kerry also is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday in Geneva to discuss Ukraine and Syria, department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in a daily briefing.

Additionally, Kerry is to speak to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Psaki said. He also will meet King Salman in Saudi Arabia and will travel to London to meet with foreign ministers from other Gulf nations, Psaki said, although no dates were given.

