WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will meet with Iranian nuclear negotiators in Montreux,
Switzerland, next week, a State Department spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
During his trip, Kerry also is scheduled to meet with
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday in Geneva to
discuss Ukraine and Syria, department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told
reporters in a daily briefing.
Additionally, Kerry is to speak to the Human Rights Council
in Geneva on Monday, Psaki said. He also will meet King Salman
in Saudi Arabia and will travel to London to meet with foreign
ministers from other Gulf nations, Psaki said, although no dates
were given.
