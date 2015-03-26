WASHINGTON, March 26 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry raised the topic of Yemen on Thursday with his Iranian counterpart before turning to nuclear negotiations in Lausanne, Switzerland, a State Department spokesman said.

Spokesman Jeff Rathke said Kerry briefly discussed the fighting in Yemen with the Iranian foreign minister in a one-on-one meeting but that it was not the focus of the talks in Lausanne, which are dedicated to Iran's nuclear program.

