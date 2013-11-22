(Adds background, earlier Psaki quotes)
WASHINGTON Nov 22 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will leave for Geneva on Friday to join nuclear talks
between six major powers and Iran, the State Department said.
"After consulting with EU High Representative (Catherine)
Ashton and the negotiating team on the ground, Secretary Kerry
will travel to Geneva later today with the goal of continuing to
help narrow the differences and move closer to an agreement,"
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Speaking to reporters earlier during her daily briefing -
before Kerry's travel was announced - Psaki suggested that his
going should not necessarily be taken as a sign that any deal
with the Iranians was imminent.
"Even if the secretary travels, it is not a prediction of
the outcome," she said earlier at her daily briefing. "These
negotiations are ongoing, there are tough issues on the table,
that is what the negotiating team is working through."
Six major powers are seeking to negotiate an agreement with
Iran in Geneva that would place some restraints on the Iranian
nuclear program in exchange for easing sanctions against the
Islamic republic.
The United States and some of its allies suspect that the
Iranian nuclear program is designed to develop nuclear weapons,
which Washington regards as a threat to Israel and to other U.S.
allies in the Middle East.
Iran denies its program is to develop an atomic bomb, saying
it is for civilian uses such as generating electricity.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by
Doina Chiacu)