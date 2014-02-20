VIENNA Feb 20 The head of the U.S. delegation
at talks on Iran's nuclear programme will travel to Israel,
Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates this week to discuss the
course of the negotiations so far, the U.S. State Department
said on Thursday.
"Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman will be
traveling to Jerusalem, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Dubai February
21-25 for consultations with their governments and
representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council following P5+1
negotiations with Iran in Vienna," State Department deputy
spokeswoman Marie Harf said.
"The Under Secretary will also discuss bilateral issues
during her travel," she added after Iran and six world powers
agreed on an agenda and schedule for months of talks aimed at
ending the dispute over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Andrew Heavens)