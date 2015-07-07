VIENNA, July 7 Iran will continue to face restrictions on its missile programme as well as its trade in conventional arms under an emerging nuclear agreement, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Six major powers and Iran are still not where they need to be to achieve an agreement under which Iran would restrict its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions, the official added on condition of anonymity. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Louis Charbonneau)