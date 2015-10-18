WASHINGTON Oct 18 U.S. President Barack Obama
welcomed "adoption day" of the Iran nuclear agreement on Sunday
as the United States approved conditional sanctions waivers to
take effect when Tehran curbs its nuclear program.
"Today marks an important milestone toward preventing Iran
from obtaining a nuclear weapon and ensuring its nuclear program
is exclusively peaceful going forward," Obama said.
Sunday was "adoption day" for the deal, which came 90 days
after the U.N. Security Council endorsed the agreement reached
by Iran and six world powers under which most sanctions on Iran
would be lifted in exchange for limits on Tehran's nuclear
activities.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Gareth Jones)