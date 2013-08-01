(Adds Gatilov quotes, details on U.S. House vote)
MOSCOW Aug 1 Russia said on Thursday a vote by
the U.S. House of Representatives to tighten sanctions against
Iran would not help resolve the dispute over Tehran's nuclear
programme.
Congress passed a bill on Wednesday that will cut Iran's oil
exports to nearly zero, in an attempt to reduce the flow of
funds to its nuclear programme and send a strong message to
Tehran before President-elect Hassan Rouhani is sworn in. [ID:
nL1N0G12L3]
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said that
United Nations Security Council sanctions already in place
against Tehran were sufficient. He suggested the U.S. bill,
which still has more steps to clear before becoming law, was
counterproductive.
"Any additional sanctions are actually aimed at the economic
strangulation of Iran, but not at solving the problem of
non-proliferation," Gatilov told Interfax news agency. "What has
been done through the Security Council is quite adequate and
sufficient."
World powers hope Iran's relatively moderate new leader will
comply with demands for Tehran to scale back nuclear work, which
they suspect is aimed at enabling it to make bombs. Iran says
the nuclear activities are purely for civilian purposes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to push for
concessions from Iran on its nuclear programme when he meets
Rouhani in Kyrgyzstan in September. Russia is a veto-weilding
permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and one of six
world powers involved in talks on Iran's nuclear programme.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)