WASHINGTON, April 2 The top U.S. Treasury
Department official responsible for sanctions said on Wednesday
he had not seen any evidence of companies trying to take
advantage of a preliminary nuclear agreement with Iran to enter
the Iranian market.
"We have not seen companies anywhere - Europe, The Gulf,
Asia - trying to take advantage of this ... narrow opening, the
quite limited suspension of the sanctions to get into the
Iranian market," Treasury Under Secretary David Cohen said at a
U.S. Senate hearing.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)