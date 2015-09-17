WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Any Iranian bank receiving sanctions relief under a nuclear deal signed in July between Iran and six world powers would see sanctions re-imposed if it were found to be supporting Hezbollah or Iran's Qods Force, a U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday.

U.S. Treasury Department's Adam Szubin made the comment at a Senate banking committee hearing to confirm him as Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

"We'll have to see how they behave, but the choice will be theirs," Szubin said in his testimony. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Susan Heavey)