By Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. government will
aggressively enforce sanctions against Iran and ensure it
complies with the nuclear deal struck with the United States and
other world powers, the nominee to head the office charged with
using financial tools to counter national security threats said
on Thursday.
Adam Szubin, the U.S. Treasury's acting under secretary for
terrorism and financial intelligence, told a Senate banking
committee confirmation hearing that Iran would be "at the
forefront" of his priorities, in addition to combating terrorist
financing and an increasingly worrisome cyber crime threat.
Iran and world powers announced a deal in July that would
lift some sanctions in return for curbs on Tehran's nuclear
program. Many U.S. sanctions on Iran will remain in place.
Szubin said his office would intensify efforts against
Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, its Quds Force,
which carries out operations abroad, and Iranian proxies in the
Middle East.
Treasury would re-impose sanctions against any Iranian banks
found to be supporting militant groups such as Hezbollah, the
Quds Force or Iran's ballistic missile program, Szubin said.
"They will find themselves back onto the list, and the
Iranians I believe understand that," Szubin said.
Szubin said the office faced a serious challenge in cutting
off financing for Islamic State, the militant Islamist group
also known as ISIL that has taken swathes of territory in Syria
and Iraq.
"When you look at a group like ISIL and compare with a group
like al Qaeda, the financing challenges are night and day,"
Szubin said, given Islamic State's ability to raise funds
through extortion and the sale of natural resources.
Sanctions and other economic measures are increasingly
central to U.S. efforts to face down an array of threats.
Recently, U.S. officials said they were considering sanctions
against Russian and Chinese companies and individuals for cyber
attacks against U.S. commercial targets.
Szubin said the threat posed by cyber attacks was "more and
more worrisome."
"Where we see malicious actors targeting our infrastructure,
going after U.S. companies, we now have the sanctions capability
... to prevent and to deter that activity," he said.
President Barack Obama nominated Szubin in April but his
confirmation was caught up in bickering between Republicans, who
control Congress, and the Democratic administration.
However, he enjoys broad bipartisan support and is seen as
likely to be confirmed. He was named director of Treasury's
Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces sanctions, in
2006, under Republican President George W. Bush.
