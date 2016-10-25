WASHINGTON Oct 25 The Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives plan a vote as soon as mid-November on a 10-year reauthorization of the Iran Sanctions Act, congressional aides told Reuters on Tuesday.

The act, which expires on Dec. 31, is one of the major pieces of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to Washington after the Nov. 8 election.

Aides said the reauthorization of a "clean" bill, unchanged from the current legislation, was likely to pass the House, but its fate in the Senate was less certain, given administration concerns about the bill.

