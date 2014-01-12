(Corrects headline)
WASHINGTON Jan 12 Iran will receive some
sanctions relief from the first day of the implementation of the
Nov. 24 Iran nuclear deal, including the suspension of sanctions
on Iran's exports of petrochemicals, a senior U.S. official said
on Sunday.
The official told reporters such immediate relief -- which
is contingent on the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirming that
Tehran is carrying out the deal --- would also apply to imports
for its auto manufacturing sector and trade in gold and other
precious metals.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler)