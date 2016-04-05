WASHINGTON, April 5 The Obama administration is
open to renewing the Iran Sanctions Act, which expires at the
end of 2016, if it does not interfere with the international
nuclear agreement with Tehran, U.S. Under Secretary of State for
Political Affairs Thomas Shannon said on Tuesday.
"We would be happy to engage with this committee and the
Congress on a renewed Iran Sanctions Act, assuming that it does
not complicate or prevent us from meeting JCPOA (Iran nuclear
deal) commitments," he told a hearing of the U.S. Senate Foreign
Relations Committee.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)