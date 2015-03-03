By Arshad Mohammed and Angus McDowall
| MONTREUX, Switzerland/RIYADH, March 3
MONTREUX, Switzerland/RIYADH, March 3 U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry flies to Riyadh this week to
reassure King Salman that any nuclear deal with Iran is in Saudi
Arabia's interest, despite the country's fears it may boost its
rival's support for Shi'ite Muslim interests in the region.
Convincing Saudi Arabia to accept any agreed nuclear deal is
important to President Barack Obama because he needs Riyadh to
work closely with Washington on a host of regional policies and
to maintain its role as a moderating influence in oil markets.
The main critics of the U.S. push for a nuclear deal are
Israel and congressional Republicans. But Saudi Arabia is
sceptical too that any agreement would only let Iran devote more
cash and energy to Shi'ite proxies in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and
Yemen, escalating conflicts.
"The Saudis fear Obama will give the Iranians a deal
whatever the cost because it is important for his legacy, and
that Iran will get a certain regional status in exchange for an
agreement," said a diplomat in the Gulf.
Kerry met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in
Montreux, Switzerland, on Monday at the start of up to three
days of negotiations to try to meet a self-imposed deadline to
achieve a framework agreement by the end of March.
He will then brief Saudi Arabia's new king on the talks, and
meet other senior Gulf officials later in the week, in an
attempt to convince them that a diplomatic solution to the
long-festering crisis over Iran's atomic programme is in that
country's interest too.
Saudi's anxiety about an agreement has fuelled a flurry of
diplomacy in recent days to bolster unity among Sunni states in
the Middle East in the face of shared threats including Iran,
analysts say.
Washington shares Arab concerns about Iran's role,
particularly in Syria and Yemen and through its ties to
Lebanon's Hezbollah militia, a senior Obama administration
official said, on condition of anonymity, but added that there
was a "very substantial" U.S. military commitment to Gulf
allies.
"What we need to do is have the appropriate strategies to
counter any provocative and destabilising behaviour... it's
going to depend on what can we do effectively in places like
Syria and Yemen," he said.
ANXIOUS
U.S. officials are unwilling however to outline what
strategies might curb Iran's regional influence, and
Washington's record in Iraq, Syria and Yemen - where armed
Iranian allies have since flourished - has caused Saudi Arabia
great anxiety.
The country's trust in Washington during the Iran talks is
also still recovering from the sudden move in late 2013 towards
a nuclear deal, when Saudi officials were blindsided by the
revelation of months of secret talks between the U.S. and Iran.
"They are very, very nervous about the way we are moving
forward," said a Western diplomat who tracks the issue closely
and said Riyadh feared a "lose-lose situation" in which Iran
either gained an atomic weapon or was freed from sanctions.
Riyadh has long been worried about Iran gaining nuclear
weapons capability, something that once led King Abdullah to ask
Washington to "cut off the head of the snake" by striking Iran,
diplomatic cables released by WikiLeaks showed.
But it now sees Iran's involvement in Arab countries,
particularly its backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
its support for Iraqi Shi'ite militias and its ties to the
Houthi group that has seized control in northern Yemen, as a
more urgent problem.
A senior State Department official told Reuters: "Secretary
Kerry will make clear we understand the concerns they have about
the region's security, concerns that we also share."
Meanwhile, King Salman is working to forge a united front
among Sunni states against what Riyadh sees as the dual threat
from Iran and IS, analysts say.
Over the past week Salman has met the leaders of all Saudi
Arabia's Gulf Arab neighbours, the king of Jordan and the
presidents of Egypt and Turkey, the two most populous and
militarily powerful Sunni states in the region.
"The understanding is we will face a more aggressive Iran if
they sign an agreement. All the restrictions on it will be
lifted and it will be much stronger. This is an issue that needs
some sort of unity," said Mustafa Alani, an Iraqi security
analyst with ties to the kingdom's Interior Ministry.
