COLUMN-India's gasoline boom stalls: Kemp
LONDON, May 12 India's gasoline consumption has flattened out in recent months after tremendous growth between 2014 and 2016.
WASHINGTON Aug 5 U.S. Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said lawmakers left a meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency's chief with more concerns about the Iran nuclear deal than they had before.
"It was not a reassuring meeting," Corker told reporters after the meeting with IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano on Wednesday. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Emily Stephenson and Susan Heavey)
LONDON, May 12 India's gasoline consumption has flattened out in recent months after tremendous growth between 2014 and 2016.
* Rising U.S. crude output still weighs on the market (Updates prices, adds analyst note)