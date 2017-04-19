U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday accused Iran of "alarming ongoing provocations" to destabilise countries in the Middle East and of undermining U.S. interests in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

"An unchecked Iran has the potential to travel the same path as North Korea and to take the world along with it," Tillerson told reporters a day after announcing a review of U.S. policy towards Iran, including sanctions against Tehran.

"A comprehensive Iran policy requires we address all of the threats posed by Iran and it is clear there are many," he added.

