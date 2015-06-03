GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
WASHINGTON, June 3 The United States expects Iran to reduce its stockpile of low enriched uranium to the levels required under a deal with major powers by a June 30 deadline, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.
"If they don't, that'll be a problem," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told reporters at her daily briefing, saying the Iranians had always gotten to the prescribed levels under interim nuclear deals. "We expect that they will." (Reporting By Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 2 Brazilian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had laid new corruption charges against a one-time chief of staff for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is already serving long jail sentences on other graft convictions.