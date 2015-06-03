WASHINGTON, June 3 The United States expects Iran to reduce its stockpile of low enriched uranium to the levels required under a deal with major powers by a June 30 deadline, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

"If they don't, that'll be a problem," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told reporters at her daily briefing, saying the Iranians had always gotten to the prescribed levels under interim nuclear deals. "We expect that they will." (Reporting By Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu)