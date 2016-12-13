WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday that Iran's ordering of its scientists to develop systems for nuclear powered marine vessels does not violate the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

"Such an announcement does not run counter to the JCPOA," a senior Obama administration official said on condition of anonymity, in reference to the nuclear deal. Iran said the order was in response to what it considers a U.S. violation of the deal.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)