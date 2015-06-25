WASHINGTON A letter published on Wednesday by a group of prominent former aides to President Barack Obama on Iran that urges a robust nuclear deal is "broadly consistent" with the U.S. administration's negotiation framework announced in April, the White House said on Thursday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the letter put no additional pressure on negotiators attempting to conclude a deal that would curb Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions that have crippled its economy.

The letter warned against clinching a pact without appropriate safeguards on Iran's nuclear programme.

