VIENNA, Sept 20 The U.N. nuclear watchdog, which
is investigating whether Iran carried out work related to
developing a nuclear bomb, said on Sunday its chief had visited
a sensitive military site during a trip to the country.
The visit is a highly symbolic move by the agency, which has
not visited the Parchin site in a decade and has faced
accusations that it reached an agreement with Tehran restricting
its ability to investigate at the sprawling complex.
Under a road map agreement accompanying a July deal with
world powers, the IAEA is due to issue an assessment this year
on "possible military dimensions" of Iran's nuclear programme.
One open question is whether Iran carried out high-explosives
testing at Parchin related to making a nuclear warhead.
"The director general visited the site of Parchin, together
with the head of the Department of Safeguards, Tero Varjoranta,"
the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for the IAEA declined to provide details on
the visit by its director general, Yukiya Amano. Tehran denies
having conducted research related to nuclear weapons at Parchin,
30 km (19 miles) southeast of Tehran, or anywhere else.
IAEA access to Parchin was one of the most sensitive issues
in negotiations that led to the July deal between Iran and six
world powers - the United States, France, Britain, Germany,
China and Russia - which provides for restrictions on Iranian
nuclear activities in exchange for a lifting of sanctions.
Under that deal, Iran cannot receive its promised sanctions
relief until it clears up outstanding IAEA questions about past
research that Western powers suspect was related to the
development of nuclear weapons.
A confidential plan for IAEA inspections at the Parchin site
has led to differing reports on how they will be carried out.
Some critics of the U.S. administration have said Iran has been
given too much leeway to conduct the inspections itself,
including in taking environmental samples.
The IAEA has said it has a legal obligation to keep details
of the arrangement confidential, but insists it is technically
sound and will ensure the samples are not compromised.
Under that arrangement, the samples will be taken by Iranian
technicians while IAEA experts present at Parchin observe and
oversee the process, Western diplomats told Reuters.
The exact nature of Amano's visit to the site on Sunday was
not immediately clear. Iranian state media described it as
ceremonial rather than an inspection of the sprawling site.
"Yukiya Amano visited the road construction near Parchin
facilities," Behruz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy
Organization of Iran (AEOI), was quoted as saying by state news
agency IRNA.
The visit to Parchin was part of a one-day trip to Iran on
Sunday in which Amano met President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the head of the AEOI, Ali Akbar
Salehi, and Iranian lawmakers, the IAEA said in its statement.
"Discussions with high-level Iranian officials focused on
the continued implementation of the roadmap to resolve all past
and present outstanding issues," the statement said.
