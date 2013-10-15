Death toll from St Petersburg metro blast rises to 14 - Ria
LONDON The death toll from the bomb blast in St Petersburg has risen to 14, Russian agency Ria Novosti quoted the country's health minister Veronika Skvortsova as saying on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The White House warned on Tuesday against expecting quick results from international talks in Geneva on Iran's nuclear program, saying the discussions are complex and technical and that economic pressures against Teheran would remain in place.
"We certainly want to make clear that no one, despite the positive signs that we've seen, no one should expect a breakthrough overnight," White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing.
"Although we appreciate the recent change in tone from the Iranian government on this issue, we will be looking for specific steps that address core issues," he added.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler)
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it would be "cynical and mean" to call a deadly blast in St Petersburg an act of revenge for Russia's actions in Syria, Russian state news agency RIA reported.
BEIRUT A suspected chemical attack by Syrian government or Russian jets killed at least 58 people, including 11 children, in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said.