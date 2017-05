White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest pauses as he speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday that the Obama administration is focused on building enough support for the Iran deal to keep Congress from "spoiling" the agreement.

"There are several indications that we are succeeding in our effort to build support in Congress," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

(Reporting By Julia Edwards)