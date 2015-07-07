UPDATE 2-BP's profit triples on higher oil prices and output
* Net debt rises 9 pct quarter-on-quarter, as gearing climbs (Adds CFO quotes, shares, details)
WASHINGTON, July 7 The White House said on Tuesday that extending talks with Iran on its nuclear program afforded an opportunity to address significant differences between the two sides.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said talks in Vienna on Iran's nuclear program were close to a deal and worth continuing. (Reporting by Alex Wilts; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Net debt rises 9 pct quarter-on-quarter, as gearing climbs (Adds CFO quotes, shares, details)
* In past, province roiled by conflict over giant copper mine