WASHINGTON, July 10 The White House on Friday said the United States and its negotiating partners "have never been closer" to an agreement with Iran in ongoing nuclear talks.

Iran and the six world powers in the talks gave themselves until Monday to reach an agreement, their third extension in two weeks after missing a U.S. congressional deadline of Friday morning. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)