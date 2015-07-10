(Adds Earnest quotes from briefing)
WASHINGTON, July 10 The United States and its
partners have never been closer to an agreement with Iran on its
nuclear program but U.S. negotiators should come home if Tehran
is unwilling to resolve sticking points, the White House said on
Friday.
Iran and the six world powers in the talks gave themselves
until Monday to reach an agreement, their third extension in two
weeks.
"The president has indicated to his negotiating team that
they should remain in Vienna and they should continue to
negotiate as long as the talks continue to be useful," White
House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.
"And if it becomes clear that Iran is not interested in
engaging in a constructive way to try to resolve the remaining
sticking points, then the negotiators should come home."
Earnest said deadlines are not driving the discussions.
Secretary of State John Kerry suggested Washington's patience
was running out: "We can't wait forever," he told reporters in
Vienna.
