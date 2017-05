WASHINGTON, July 23 Bilateral agreements between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency do not represent any kinds of separate deals alongside the recent nuclear deal between Iran and the United States and other world powers, the White House said.

"This does not represent some sort of side deal," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a daily briefing on Thursday. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert)