ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, March 30 U.S. President Barack Obama is receiving frequent briefings on international talks in Switzerland aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program, and has been providing guidance to U.S. negotiators when needed, a White House spokesman said on Monday.

"I'm not going to presuppose failure. Those negotiations are going to go down to the wire," White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters traveling on Air Force One to Boston with Obama. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)