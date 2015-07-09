Total says signs agreements to explore Senegal's deepwater potential
PARIS, May 2 Total has signed two agreements with Senegal to explore deep and ultra-deep offshore production in the country, the French oil company said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, July 9 International negotiators in Vienna have not yet reached a final agreement to restrict Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.
"This final agreement has not been reached yet. There still continue to be some obstacles to reaching that final agreement," said Press Secretary Josh Earnest. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert)
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (Adds details, closing prices)