Australia's Origin Energy doubles stake in Beetaloo shale gas field
SYDNEY, May 5 Australia's top energy retailer, Origin Energy, said on Friday it doubled its stake in the Beetaloo Basin shale gas field in Australia's Northern Territory.
WASHINGTON Feb 24 Reports that the United States was negotiating a 10-year nuclear deal with Iran are not true, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States and Iran were exploring the option of a 10-year nuclear freeze as part of talks over Tehran's nuclear program. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)
SYDNEY, May 5 Australia's top energy retailer, Origin Energy, said on Friday it doubled its stake in the Beetaloo Basin shale gas field in Australia's Northern Territory.
LONDON, May 4 El Nino conditions are developing across the Pacific with an increasing probability that a full-fledged El Nino episode will occur during the second half of 2017.