By Babak Dehghanpisheh
BEIRUT, Jan 30 While international sanctions
have made life a struggle for many Iranians, they were a big
break for businessman Babak Zanjani, who made a fortune helping
the government evade the restrictions on oil sales. He also made
enemies.
A $40,000 watch on his wrist and a Tehran football club for
a plaything, Zanjani shuttled to meetings on private jets,
arranging billions of dollars of oil deals through a network of
companies that stretched from Turkey to Malaysia, Tajikistan and
the United Arab Emirates, he said last autumn.
"This is my work - sanctions-busting operations," he told
Iranian current affairs magazine Aseman.
Under the conservative presidency of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad,
the 39-year-old Zanjani was good enough at his work to amass a
fortune of $10 billion - along with debts of a similar scale, he
told Aseman - until he was arrested late last month.
He is being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, accused
of owing the government, under moderate new President Hassan
Rouhani since August, more than $2.7 billion for oil sold on
behalf of the oil ministry.
Rouhani's government, which has struck a preliminary deal
with the West to ease some sanctions in return for curbs on its
nuclear activities, has not said what specific charges are being
investigated. But two days before Zanjani's arrest, Rouhani had
written to his first deputy demanding action against sanctions
profiteers.
When announcing the arrest, a judicial spokesman said "he
received funds from certain bodies ... and received oil and
other shipments and now has not returned the funds" and that any
violations would be addressed after the investigation.
Zanjani has always denied any wrongdoing and says he only
tried to do a service for the country. His office did not
immediately return requests for comment.
Analysts say Zanjani's connections with senior officials in
Ahmadinejad's administration and in the Revolutionary Guards - a
powerful branch of Iran's military with extensive business
interests - have made him a political target.
"The arrival of the new government played a big role in the
downfall of Zanjani," said Fereydoun Khavand, an Iran expert and
economist at the Paris Descartes University.
"The issue of Zanjani and the broader issue of corruption
has become a factional war between the reformists on one side
and the conservatives on the other side."
RAGS TO RICHES
Zanjani's rise from market trader to billionaire middleman
has become for many ordinary Iranians not a rags-to-riches
inspiration but evidence of cronyism.
"This is not about an individual. This is a collective where
Babak Zanjani is the facade," said a factory owner in Tehran, to
explain what he called the businessman's "unnatural growth".
The collective that gave Zanjani his big opportunity was the
Revolutionary Guards, which expanded its social, political and
economic influence under Ahmadinejad, playing a major role
during the 2009 presidential election and the suppression of
protests after two defeated moderate candidates claimed the vote
was rigged. The two have been under house arrest since 2011.
In 2010, Zanjani began helping Khatam al Anbia, one of the
largest companies controlled by the Guards, to evade financial
sanctions. Zanjani says that the following year, when Rostam
Qassemi, a former senior commander in the Guards, became oil
minister, he asked Zanjani to sell oil and transfer money back
to Iran.
"Zanjani solved the problems of the Revolutionary Guards and
Khatam al Anbia to a degree," said Esmail Gerami-Moghaddam, a
reformist former member of parliament.
If his proximity to the Guards discomfited the moderates, a
political tussle in February last year made outright enemies of
some of them when Ahmadinejad accused the brother of the Speaker
of Parliament Ali Larijani, a long-time rival, of offering
political favours in exchange for an introduction to Zanjani for
business ventures.
The brother denied the charges, and Ahmadinejad's rivals
accused Zanjani of complicity in trying to smear Larijani and
his family.
In late December, with Ahmadinejad out of office, a dozen
parliamentarians, most of them critics of the previous
government, wrote a letter to Rouhani, Larijani and the head of
the judiciary, accusing Zanjani of initiating an illegal $5.4
billion business deal, hanging on to money from oil sales to the
oil ministry and demanding that corruption charges be pursued
against him.
Zanjani was arrested days later, and within a week a senior
aide was also arrested.
"Zanjani's arrest will probably be used as a vehicle by the
faction supporting the Rouhani government to expose files
against their opponents," Khavand said.
That could explain why Zanjani's erstwhile supporters have
kept their heads down since his arrest.
"The hardline politicians and those affiliated with the
former government who supported him behind the scenes cut their
support," said Gerami-Moghaddam.
If Zanjani has become a political target, he is also now a
lightning rod for anger at the perceived corruption and economic
mismanagement of the previous administration.
But Zanjani is a symptom of a wider, systemic problem, said
Khavand.
"That we want to summarise the issue of corruption in the
Islamic Republic to Zanjani or people like Zanjani is wrong,"
Khavand said. "The economic structure of Iran, along with its
political structure and the lack of a free press, have allowed
for the roots of extensive corruption to spread."
