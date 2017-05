VIENNA, July 14 Iranian foreign minister said on Tuesday that a nuclear agreement reached between Iran and the six powers was the best accord although not comprehensive, the Students News Agency ISNA reported.

"What happened today was ending an unnecessary crisis ... we have reached a historical moment ... It is not a comprehensive agreement for all parties involved but it is the best achievement possible that could be reached," Zarif said. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)