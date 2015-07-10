Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) talks to journalist from a balcony of the Palais Coburg hotel where the Iran nuclear talks meetings are being held in Vienna, Austria July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

VIENNA Iran's foreign minister said on Friday that talks between Iran and the six major powers had made some progress but were likely to continue during the weekend.

"Some progress has been made but we are not there yet ... I doubt it will happen today ... it seems that we are going to spend the weekend in Vienna," Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by John Irish)