NEW YORK, April 29 Iran's foreign minister on
Wednesday offered assurances that Tehran is committed to
maintaining freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf in the
aftermath of the seizure of a commercial ship by Iranian forces
a day earlier.
"The Persian Gulf is our lifeline ... We will respect
international navigation," Mohammad Javad Zarif told an audience
at New York University. "For us, freedom of navigation in the
Persian Gulf is a must."
He added that senior foreign ministry officials and deputy
foreign ministers from Iran and six powers would resume
negotiations on a final nuclear deal on Thursday. He suggested
the talks would take place in New York, where he is attending a
review conference on the 1970 nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
