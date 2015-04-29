(Adds Zarif quote, State Dept spokeswoman)
By Louis Charbonneau
NEW YORK, April 29 The signing of a nuclear
agreement with Iran will prompt the United Nations, European
Union and United States to begin lifting sanctions on the
Islamic Republic within days afterwards, Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.
His comments appeared roughly consistent, and offered
additional details on, previous statements from Iranian
officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who
has said all sanctions must be lifted immediately if an
agreement is reached.
"If we have an agreement on June 30, within a few days after
that we will have a resolution in the Security Council under
Article 41 of chapter 7 (of the U.N. Charter) which will be
mandatory for all member states," Zarif told an audience at New
York University.
He said that resolution would endorse the deal, terminate
previous U.N. sanctions resolutions and "set in place the
termination of EU sanctions and cessation of application of U.S.
sanctions."
A new resolution would also reimpose some U.N. restrictions,
diplomats have said, including an arms embargo and some curbs on
trafficking of sensitive nuclear- and missile-related items.
In an earlier interview with the Public Broadcasting
Service, Zarif indicated flexibility, saying sanctions would be
lifted "as soon as Iran implements its agreed part." U.S. and
European officials have said sanctions would be lifted in phases
based on confirmation of Iranian compliance from the
International Atomic Energy Agency.
U.S. officials have said such confirmation could take
months. Zarif said the entire process should last "only a few
weeks" for sanctions to be lifted.
Zarif, who is in New York for the five-year review
conference of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, voiced
confidence that disagreements between Washington and Tehran over
issues like the timing of the lifting of sanctions and other
sticking points could be resolved in upcoming negotiations.
"I don't think the problems are insurmountable," he said,
adding that "everybody has to be flexible, everybody has to
compromise."
Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia
and China reached a tentative framework deal on April 2 in
Lausanne, Switzerland. They have a June 30 deadline for a
comprehensive agreement.
Zarif said senior Foreign Ministry officials and deputy
foreign ministers from Iran and the powers on the other side of
the table would resume negotiations on a final nuclear deal on
Thursday. He suggested those talks would take place in New York.
Iran's top diplomat said the negotiators would begin
drafting a final nuclear agreement, which is aimed at lifting
sanctions in exchange for curbs on sensitive atomic work.
Such a deal would end a 12-year nuclear standoff between
Iran and the West.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said
lower-level officials were already negotiating on Wednesday and
it was unclear when it would move to a higher level.
Asked if the deadline could be extended, Zarif said Tehran
wanted the deal to be concluded before the end of June, but
suggested that if negotiators were making good progress by then
but had not completed their work, a brief extension could be
possible.
"No time deadline is sacrosanct," he said.
Members of the U.S. Congress insist on reviewing any
agreement with Iran before it takes effect, largely over Israeli
concerns shared by many in Congress over Iran's nuclear
capabilities.
Zarif said Tehran does not want "to get bogged down into the
domestic procedures of the United States" and was negotiating
with the government.
He also said Iran was committed to maintaining freedom of
navigation in the Gulf in the aftermath of the seizure of a
commercial ship by Iranian forces on Tuesday. "For us, freedom
of navigation in the Persian Gulf is a must," he said.
(Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing
by Chris Reese, W Simon, Toni Reinhold and Leslie Adler)