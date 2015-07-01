VIENNA, July 1 Nuclear talks between Iran and
six world powers have been making progress and will continue to
do so, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told
reporters on Wednesday.
"We have made progress and we will make progress," he said
after a one-on-one meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry. "We will use every opportunity to make progress."
He said Tuesday's decision by the six powers and Iran to
extend the terms of an interim nuclear deal until July 7 after
they missed a June 30 deadline for a long-term accord did not
mean there was a new deadline. "We did not set any deadline. We
will continue," he said.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Toby Chopra)