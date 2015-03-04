MONTREUX, Switzerland, March 4 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that progress had been made in talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, but that much work remained.

Zarif, walking along Lake Geneva in the Swiss town of Montreux after the final session with Kerry, was asked whether a lot of progress had been made.

"We have, but a lot of work remains," Zarif told reporters. (Reporting by Lucien Libert; writing by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles)