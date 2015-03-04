Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
MONTREUX, Switzerland, March 4 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that progress had been made in talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, but that much work remained.
Zarif, walking along Lake Geneva in the Swiss town of Montreux after the final session with Kerry, was asked whether a lot of progress had been made.
"We have, but a lot of work remains," Zarif told reporters. (Reporting by Lucien Libert; writing by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles)
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.