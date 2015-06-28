VIENNA, June 28 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will return on Sunday to Tehran for one day to consult with the country's leadership over the ongoing nuclear talks with major powers ahead of a June 30 deadline, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

"Zarif will return to Tehran tonight and will come back to Vienna tomorrow," Tasnim said, citing an unnamed Iranian official.

An Iranian official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Zarif will "consult with the leadership" over the talks in Vienna, where disagreements over several sticking points remain. Officials close to the talks say they will likely run into July. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Louis Charbonneau)