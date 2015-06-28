VIENNA, June 28 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif will return on Sunday to Tehran for one day to
consult with the country's leadership over the ongoing nuclear
talks with major powers ahead of a June 30 deadline, Iran's
Tasnim news agency reported.
"Zarif will return to Tehran tonight and will come back to
Vienna tomorrow," Tasnim said, citing an unnamed Iranian
official.
An Iranian official told Reuters on condition of anonymity
that Zarif will "consult with the leadership" over the talks in
Vienna, where disagreements over several sticking points remain.
Officials close to the talks say they will likely run into July.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Louis Charbonneau)