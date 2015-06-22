GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady as volatility remains low; oil rebounds
* Greek yields hit lowest since 2012 debt restructuring (Updates to U.S. market open, recasts open, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
DUBAI, June 22 It is worth missing the June 30 deadline in nuclear talks between Iran and world powers by a few days in order to get a good deal, Iran's foreign minister was quoted as saying on Monday.
"Reaching a good nuclear deal is more important than missing the deadline by a few days," Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA. "There are still differences ... some political and some technical."
Zarif was speaking after arriving in Luxembourg for discussions with his counterparts from Britain, France and Germany, and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Greek yields hit lowest since 2012 debt restructuring (Updates to U.S. market open, recasts open, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
WASHINGTON, May 10 In a blow to administration efforts to free the oil and gas industry from Obama-era environmental rules, a Senate resolution to revoke a rule to limit leaks and flaring of methane from oil and gas production on federal lands fell short of votes 49-51.