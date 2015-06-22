DUBAI, June 22 It is worth missing the June 30 deadline in nuclear talks between Iran and world powers by a few days in order to get a good deal, Iran's foreign minister was quoted as saying on Monday.

"Reaching a good nuclear deal is more important than missing the deadline by a few days," Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA. "There are still differences ... some political and some technical."

Zarif was speaking after arriving in Luxembourg for discussions with his counterparts from Britain, France and Germany, and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

