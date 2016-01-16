DUBAI Jan 16 International sanctions on Iran
will be lifted on Saturday when the International Atomic Energy
Agency issues its final report on Tehran's disputed nuclear
programme, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as
saying.
"Today is a good day for the Iranian people as sanctions
will be lifted today," Zarif was quoted as saying by the ISNA
agency.
State television cited Zarif as saying that the IAEA, the
U.N. nuclear watchdog, would on Saturday issue its final report
confirming that Iran had completed its commitments under the
July 14 nuclear deal.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)