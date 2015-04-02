LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2 A joint statement
is being finalised between Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif
and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at talks between
world powers and Tehran over its nuclear programme, a Western
diplomat said on Thursday.
The diplomat said a full session between representatives of
six powers and Iran was about to start at the talks in Lausanne,
Switzerland, but the diplomat was not able to say whether an
agreement had been reached.
The United States, China, Britain, France, Germany and
Russia are negotiating to prevent Iran from obtaining the
ability to build a nuclear weapon. The EU's Mogherini has acted
as a coordinator on their behalf.
(Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Angus MacSwan)