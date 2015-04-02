LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2 A joint statement is being finalised between Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at talks between world powers and Tehran over its nuclear programme, a Western diplomat said on Thursday.

The diplomat said a full session between representatives of six powers and Iran was about to start at the talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, but the diplomat was not able to say whether an agreement had been reached.

The United States, China, Britain, France, Germany and Russia are negotiating to prevent Iran from obtaining the ability to build a nuclear weapon. The EU's Mogherini has acted as a coordinator on their behalf.

