(Corrects typo in headline)
DUBAI Nov 24 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif said a deal struck with world powers on Sunday had
recognised Iran's nuclear programme and in a final "step" all
sanctions on the Islamic republic would be lifted.
Speaking on Iran's Press TV, Zarif said the deal was an
opportunity for the West to restore trust with the Iranian
nation, adding Tehran would expand cooperation with the
International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog,
to address what he called some concerns.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by William Maclean; Editing
by Jon Hemming)