DUBAI Nov 24 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif said a deal struck with world powers on Sunday had
recognised Iran's nuclear programme and in a final "step" all
sanctions on the Islamic Republic would be lifted.
Speaking on Iran's Press TV, Zarif said the deal was an
opportunity for the West to restore trust with the Iranian
nation, adding Tehran would expand cooperation with the
International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog,
to address what he called some concerns.
"In the final step, the (uranium) enrichment process will be
accepted and at the same time all the sanctions will be lifted,"
Zarif said, adding Iranians sought to have the nuclear programme
carried out "free of international pressure".
Iran and six world powers reached a breakthrough deal to
curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for limited
sanctions relief, in what could be the first sign of an emerging
rapprochement between the Islamic state and the West.
The West fears that Iran has been seeking to develop a
nuclear weapons capability. The Islamic Republic denies that,
saying its nuclear programme is a peaceful energy project.
Zarif added: "Our nation has no trust in the American
administration ... It's now time for action. This is an
opportunity for the West to make efforts to restore trust in the
Iranian nation."
