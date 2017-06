WASHINGTON President Barack Obama accused Iran on Tuesday of imposing an "electronic curtain" to stop the free flow of ideas and information into the Islamic republic and promised a new U.S. push to ease the Iranian people's access to the Internet.

"My administration is issuing new guidelines to make it easier for American businesses to provide software and services into Iran that will make it easier for the Iranian people to use the Internet," Obama said in a video message to the Iranian people marking the Iranian new year of Nowruz.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)